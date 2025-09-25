Baylor vs Oklahoma State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025

On Saturday in college football, the Baylor Bears are up against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Baylor vs Oklahoma State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Baylor: (-1587) | Oklahoma State: (+860)

Baylor: (-1587) | Oklahoma State: (+860) Spread: Baylor: -20.5 (-115) | Oklahoma State: +20.5 (-105)

Baylor: -20.5 (-115) | Oklahoma State: +20.5 (-105) Total: 57.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Baylor vs Oklahoma State Betting Trends

Baylor has posted one win against the spread this year.

Baylor has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 20.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Two of four Baylor games have hit the over this season.

Oklahoma State has no wins against the spread this year.

Oklahoma State is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 20.5-point underdogs this season.

Oklahoma State has had one game (of three) hit the over this season.

Baylor vs Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bears win (92.1%)

Baylor vs Oklahoma State Point Spread

Oklahoma State is an underdog by 20.5 points against Baylor. Oklahoma State is -105 to cover the spread, and Baylor is -115.

Baylor vs Oklahoma State Over/Under

Baylor versus Oklahoma State on Sept. 27 has an over/under of 57.5 points, with the over -108 and the under -112.

Baylor vs Oklahoma State Moneyline

Baylor is the favorite, -1587 on the moneyline, while Oklahoma State is a +860 underdog.

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Baylor 34.5 32 29.3 116 61.5 4 Oklahoma State 14.0 135 31.7 80 55.5 3

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 27, 2025

Saturday, September 27, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stillwater, Oklahoma Stadium: Boone Pickens Stadium

