Baylor vs Kansas State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025

The college football slate on Saturday includes the Baylor Bears facing the Kansas State Wildcats.

Baylor vs Kansas State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Baylor: (-235) | Kansas State: (+190)

Baylor: (-235) | Kansas State: (+190) Spread: Baylor: -6.5 (-112) | Kansas State: +6.5 (-108)

Baylor: -6.5 (-112) | Kansas State: +6.5 (-108) Total: 61.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Baylor vs Kansas State Betting Trends

Baylor has one win against the spread this season.

Baylor has no wins ATS (0-2) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this season.

This season, three of Baylor's five games have hit the over.

Kansas State has but one win versus the spread this year.

Two Kansas State games (of five) have hit the over this season.

Baylor vs Kansas State Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Wildcats win (52%)

Baylor vs Kansas State Point Spread

Kansas State is a 6.5-point underdog against Baylor. Kansas State is -108 to cover the spread, and Baylor is -112.

Baylor vs Kansas State Over/Under

Baylor versus Kansas State, on Oct. 4, has an over/under of 61.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Baylor vs Kansas State Moneyline

Kansas State is a +190 underdog on the moneyline, while Baylor is a -235 favorite.

Baylor vs. Kansas State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Baylor 36.6 18 28.8 112 60.9 5 Kansas State 26.2 68 25.2 97 52.1 5

Baylor vs. Kansas State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 4, 2025

Saturday, October 4, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Stadium: McLane Stadium

