Baylor vs Abilene Christian Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 9

The Baylor Bears (5-3) will host the Abilene Christian Wildcats (6-3) after winning four home games in a row.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Baylor vs. Abilene Christian Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, December 9, 2024

Monday, December 9, 2024 Game time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Arena: Foster Pavilion

Baylor vs. Abilene Christian Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Baylor win (96.6%)

Before making an informed wager on Baylor-Abilene Christian matchup (in which Baylor is a 21.5-point favorite and the over/under has been set at 142.5 points), below are some betting trends and insights for Monday's game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Baylor vs. Abilene Christian: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Baylor has covered three times in eight matchups with a spread this season.

Abilene Christian has won four games against the spread this year, while failing to cover three times.

In home games last season, the Bears sported a better record against the spread (11-5-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (5-4-0).

The Wildcats' winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, is .500. They are 1-1-0 ATS on their home court and 2-2-0 on the road.

Baylor vs. Abilene Christian: Moneyline Betting Stats

Baylor has yet to lose any of the four games it has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Bears have played as a favorite of -7143 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Abilene Christian is 1-2 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

The Wildcats have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +2000 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Baylor has a 98.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Baylor vs. Abilene Christian Head-to-Head Comparison

Baylor averages 83.4 points per game (43rd in college basketball) while allowing 73.4 per contest (242nd in college basketball). It has a +80 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 10.0 points per game.

Norchad Omier's team-leading 15.6 points per game ranks 211th in the nation.

Abilene Christian is outscoring opponents by 7.5 points per game, with a +68 scoring differential overall. It puts up 78.2 points per game (136th in college basketball) and gives up 70.7 per contest (170th in college basketball).

Leonardo Bettiol's team-leading 15.0 points per game rank him 254th in the country.

The Bears win the rebound battle by 4.0 boards on average. They collect 33.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 183rd in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 29.1 per outing.

Omier is 15th in college basketball play with 10.0 rebounds per game to lead the Bears.

The 33.6 rebounds per game the Wildcats accumulate rank 157th in college basketball, 7.6 more than the 26.0 their opponents pull down.

Quion Williams' 5.3 rebounds per game lead the Wildcats and rank 513th in college basketball.

Baylor averages 104.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (37th in college basketball), and allows 92.2 points per 100 possessions (223rd in college basketball).

The Wildcats put up 99.6 points per 100 possessions (117th in college basketball), while giving up 89.9 points per 100 possessions (179th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!