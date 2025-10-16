Ball State vs Akron Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025

The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the Ball State Cardinals and the Akron Zips.

Ball State vs Akron Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Ball State: (-118) | Akron: (-102)

Ball State: (-118) | Akron: (-102) Spread: Ball State: -1.5 (-105) | Akron: +1.5 (-115)

Ball State: -1.5 (-105) | Akron: +1.5 (-115) Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Ball State vs Akron Betting Trends

Ball State is 4-2-0 against the spread this year.

Ball State has covered every time (1-0) as a 1.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Ball State has had two games (out of six) go over the total this year.

Akron has three wins in seven contests against the spread this season.

Akron has two wins ATS (2-4) as a 1.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Of seven Akron games so far this season, four have gone over the total.

Ball State vs Akron Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (56.9%)

Ball State vs Akron Point Spread

Ball State is a 1.5-point favorite against Akron. Ball State is -105 to cover the spread, and Akron is -115.

Ball State vs Akron Over/Under

A total of 42.5 points has been set for the Ball State-Akron game on Oct. 18, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Ball State vs Akron Moneyline

Akron is the underdog, -102 on the moneyline, while Ball State is a -118 favorite.

Ball State vs. Akron Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Ball State 13.7 134 31.5 115 49.7 6 Akron 16.7 119 29.0 123 49.8 7

Ball State vs. Akron Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Saturday, October 18, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Muncie, Indiana

Muncie, Indiana Stadium: Scheumann Stadium

