Ball State vs Akron Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025
The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the Ball State Cardinals and the Akron Zips.
Ball State vs Akron Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Ball State: (-118) | Akron: (-102)
- Spread: Ball State: -1.5 (-105) | Akron: +1.5 (-115)
- Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Ball State vs Akron Betting Trends
- Ball State is 4-2-0 against the spread this year.
- Ball State has covered every time (1-0) as a 1.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- Ball State has had two games (out of six) go over the total this year.
- Akron has three wins in seven contests against the spread this season.
- Akron has two wins ATS (2-4) as a 1.5-point underdog or greater this year.
- Of seven Akron games so far this season, four have gone over the total.
Ball State vs Akron Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cardinals win (56.9%)
Ball State vs Akron Point Spread
Ball State is a 1.5-point favorite against Akron. Ball State is -105 to cover the spread, and Akron is -115.
Ball State vs Akron Over/Under
A total of 42.5 points has been set for the Ball State-Akron game on Oct. 18, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.
Ball State vs Akron Moneyline
Akron is the underdog, -102 on the moneyline, while Ball State is a -118 favorite.
Ball State vs. Akron Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Ball State
|13.7
|134
|31.5
|115
|49.7
|6
|Akron
|16.7
|119
|29.0
|123
|49.8
|7
Ball State vs. Akron Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Location: Muncie, Indiana
- Stadium: Scheumann Stadium
