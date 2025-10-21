Baker Mayfield Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Saints

Quarterback Baker Mayfield is looking at a matchup against the 12th-ranked pass defense in the league (206.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 8, when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet the New Orleans Saints, Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Mayfield for your DFS roster, with his next game against the Saints? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Baker Mayfield Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints Game Date: October 26, 2025

October 26, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 19.2

19.2 Projected Passing Yards: 273.14

273.14 Projected Passing TDs: 2.01

2.01 Projected Rushing Yards: 14.78

14.78 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.12

Projections provided by numberFire

Mayfield Fantasy Performance

With 136.5 fantasy points this season (19.5 per game), Mayfield is the seventh-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks eighth among all players.

Over his last three games, Mayfield has put up 57.4 fantasy points (19.1 per game), as he's piled up 863 yards on 74-of-106 passing with five touchdowns and one pick. As a runner, he's tacked on 29 rushing yards on eight carries.

Mayfield has accumulated 1,385 passing yards (115-of-175) with eight TDs and two picks in his last five games, leading to 94.0 fantasy points (18.8 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 86 yards rushing on 14 carries.

The high point of Mayfield's fantasy season so far was Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks, when he carried five times for 15 yards on his way to 26.7 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Baker Mayfield delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the year (11.1 points) last week against the Detroit Lions, throwing for 228 yards and one touchdown with one pick.

Saints Defensive Performance

New Orleans has not let a player record more than 300 yards passing against them in a game yet this year.

The Saints have given up at least one passing TD to six opposing QBs this season.

New Orleans has allowed two or more passing TDs to six opposing QBs this season.

Two players have passed for at least three TDs in a game versus the Saints this year.

New Orleans' defense has not allowed a player to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Saints have given up a TD reception by 12 players this year.

New Orleans has given up at least two receiving TDs to two players this season.

Two players have picked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Saints this season.

New Orleans has given up at least one rushing TD to five players this year.

The Saints have allowed just one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

