Baker Mayfield Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Lions

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield will take on the 14th-ranked passing defense of the Detroit Lions (212.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 7, at 7 p.m. ET on Monday.

For more info on Mayfield, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy lineup, read this piece before his upcoming game versus the Lions.

Baker Mayfield Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions Game Date: October 20, 2025

October 20, 2025 Game Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 19.3

19.3 Projected Passing Yards: 268.22

268.22 Projected Passing TDs: 2.06

2.06 Projected Rushing Yards: 16.43

16.43 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.14

Projections provided by numberFire

Mayfield Fantasy Performance

Mayfield has been coming through for fantasy managers this season, as his 125.4 fantasy points (20.9 per game) rank him third at the QB position and third overall.

Through his last three games, Mayfield has connected on 68-of-96 throws for 924 yards, with six passing touchdowns and one interception, resulting in 65.2 total fantasy points (21.7 per game). With his legs, he's added 42 rushing yards on 10 attempts.

Mayfield has amassed 102.8 fantasy points (20.6 per game) in his last five games, completing 112-of-163 throws for 1,372 yards, with nine touchdowns and one interception. He's added 119 rushing yards on 17 carries.

The peak of Mayfield's fantasy season came against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5, when he racked up 26.7 fantasy points with 15 rushing yards on five carries.

From a fantasy perspective, Baker Mayfield had his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the New York Jets, when he posted 17.7 fantasy points -- 19-of-29 (65.5%), 233 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs; 4 carries, 44 yards.

Lions Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Detroit this season.

A total of Five players have thrown for at least one TD against the Lions this year.

Detroit has allowed at least two TD passes to five opposing QBs this year.

Three players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Lions this year.

Detroit has allowed two players to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of Nine players have caught a TD pass versus the Lions this season.

Detroit has allowed four players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Lions have not allowed more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this year.

A total of five players have run for at least one TD against Detroit this season.

The Lions have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs against them this year.

