Baker Mayfield Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. 49ers

Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will meet the San Francisco 49ers and their 14th-ranked passing defense (207.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 6, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Is Mayfield a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the 49ers? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.

Baker Mayfield Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. San Francisco 49ers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 19.1

19.1 Projected Passing Yards: 256.32

256.32 Projected Passing TDs: 2.05

2.05 Projected Rushing Yards: 17.77

17.77 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.15

Projections provided by numberFire

Mayfield Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Mayfield has been one of the best players in fantasy, as he ranks third in the NFL with 21.2 fantasy points per game (105.8 total points). Overall, he is third in fantasy points.

Through his last three games, Mayfield has connected on 70-of-102 throws for 901 yards, with five passing touchdowns and one interception, resulting in 63.3 total fantasy points (21.1 per game). With his legs, he's added 72 rushing yards on 11 attempts.

The highlight of Mayfield's fantasy season was last week's outburst against the Seattle Seahawks, a matchup in which he put up 26.7 fantasy points -- 29-of-33 (87.9%), 379 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs.

From a fantasy perspective, Baker Mayfield disappointed his fantasy managers against the New York Jets in Week 3, when he mustered only 17.7 fantasy points -- 19-of-29 (65.5%), 233 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs; 4 carries, 44 yards. It was his worst fantasy effort of the year.

49ers Defensive Performance

San Francisco has conceded over 300 yards passing to only one player this season.

A total of Four players have thrown for at least one TD versus the 49ers this season.

A total of two players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against San Francisco this season.

The 49ers have allowed two players to throw for three or more TDs in a game this season.

San Francisco has allowed only one player to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of Seven players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the 49ers this year.

Only one player has caught more than one TD pass versus San Francisco this season.

The 49ers have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to only one player this season.

A total of two players have run for at least one TD against San Francisco this year.

The 49ers have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs versus them this season.

