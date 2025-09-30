Baker Mayfield Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Seahawks

In Week 5 (Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET), quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will meet the Seattle Seahawks, who have the 17th-ranked pass defense in the league (207.3 yards conceded per game).

Considering Mayfield for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game versus the Seahawks? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Baker Mayfield Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Seattle Seahawks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Seattle Seahawks Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.3

16.3 Projected Passing Yards: 251.58

251.58 Projected Passing TDs: 1.49

1.49 Projected Rushing Yards: 17.07

17.07 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Mayfield Fantasy Performance

Mayfield has piled up 79.1 fantasy points in 2025 (19.8 per game), which ranks him seventh at the QB position. Overall, he's the No. 7 player in fantasy football.

Through his last three games, Mayfield has connected on 66-of-107 throws for 737 yards, with five passing touchdowns and one interception, resulting in 56.5 total fantasy points (18.8 per game). With his legs, he's added 90 rushing yards on nine attempts.

The peak of Mayfield's fantasy season was a Week 1 outburst against the Atlanta Falcons, when he posted 22.6 fantasy points (5 receptions, 39 yards).

From a fantasy perspective, Baker Mayfield delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the year (17.7 points) in Week 3 against the New York Jets, throwing for 233 yards and one touchdown with zero picks.

Seahawks Defensive Performance

Seattle has not allowed someone to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Seahawks have given up at least one passing TD to four opposing QBs this season.

Seattle has allowed two players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The Seahawks have not allowed a player to throw for three or more TDs against them in a game this season.

Seattle has given up more than 100 yards receiving to one player this season.

A total of Six players have hauled in a TD pass against the Seahawks this year.

No player has caught more than one TD pass versus Seattle this year.

The Seahawks' defense has not allowed a player to pile up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Seattle has not given up a rushing TD to an opposing player this year.

