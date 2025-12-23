Baker Mayfield Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Dolphins

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield will match up with the 14th-ranked passing defense of the Miami Dolphins (209.1 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Is Mayfield a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Dolphins? More stats and info can be found in this article, so check it out.

Baker Mayfield Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Miami Dolphins

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Miami Dolphins Game Date: December 28, 2025

December 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.6

16.6 Projected Passing Yards: 214.09

214.09 Projected Passing TDs: 1.93

1.93 Projected Rushing Yards: 15.15

15.15 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.13

Projections provided by numberFire

Mayfield Fantasy Performance

With 241.3 fantasy points in 2025 (16.1 per game), Mayfield is the 12th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 18th overall.

Through his last three games, Mayfield has connected on 51-of-90 throws for 544 yards, with four passing touchdowns and three interceptions, resulting in 43.0 total fantasy points (14.3 per game). With his legs, he's added 92 rushing yards on 11 attempts.

Mayfield has completed 78-of-137 throws for 779 yards, with six touchdowns and five interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 61.0 total fantasy points (12.2 per game). With his legs, he's added 138 rushing yards on 21 attempts.

The peak of Mayfield's fantasy season so far was Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks, when he caught zero balls on targets for zero yards, good for 26.7 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Baker Mayfield's game versus the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12 was his worst of the season, as he posted 3.5 fantasy points. He passed for 41 yards and one touchdown, and threw two picks on the day.

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Miami has allowed only two players to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Dolphins have allowed 12 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Miami has given up at least two passing TDs to nine opposing QBs this season.

The Dolphins have allowed only three players to pass for three or more TDs in a game this season.

A total of two players have racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Miami this season.

The Dolphins have allowed a touchdown reception by 24 players this season.

Miami has allowed only two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Dolphins have allowed four players to pile up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of 11 players have rushed for at least one TD against Miami this year.

Just two players have rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Dolphins this season.

