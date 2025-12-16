Baker Mayfield Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield will match up with the 17th-ranked passing defense of the Carolina Panthers (215.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Mayfield worth considering for his next game against the Panthers? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right decision.

Thinking about playing Mayfield this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Baker Mayfield Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.1

16.1 Projected Passing Yards: 222.49

222.49 Projected Passing TDs: 1.81

1.81 Projected Rushing Yards: 12.21

12.21 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Mayfield Fantasy Performance

With 228.6 fantasy points in 2025 (16.3 per game), Mayfield is the 13th-ranked player at the QB position and 19th among all players.

In his last three games, Mayfield has put up 44.8 fantasy points (14.9 per game), connecting on 51-of-92 passes for 593 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions. He's added 70 rushing yards on 13 carries.

Mayfield has put up 65.1 fantasy points (13.0 per game) in his last five games, connecting on 76-of-139 throws for 807 yards, with six touchdowns and five interceptions. He's added 128 rushing yards on 22 carries with one touchdown on the ground.

The highlight of Mayfield's season as a fantasy producer came against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5, as he tallied 26.7 fantasy points by grabbing zero passes (on targets) for zero yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Baker Mayfield stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams, throwing for 41 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions with 19 yards on four attempts on the ground (3.5 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Panthers Defensive Performance

Carolina is yet to allow someone to record over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Panthers have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Carolina has given up at least two TD passes to five opposing QBs this season.

The Panthers have allowed at least three passing TDs to just two opposing QBs this season.

A total of five players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Carolina this season.

The Panthers have given up a touchdown reception by 16 players this year.

Carolina has allowed just one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Panthers have given up more than 100 yards rushing to three players this year.

Carolina has given up at least one rushing touchdown to 14 players this year.

The Panthers have given up at least two rushing TDs to three players this year.

Want more data and analysis on Baker Mayfield? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.