Baker Mayfield Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Falcons

In Week 15 (Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET), quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play the Atlanta Falcons, who have the ninth-ranked pass defense in the league (191.5 yards conceded per game).

Is Mayfield a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Falcons? More stats and information can be found in this article, so check it out.

Baker Mayfield Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons Game Date: December 11, 2025

December 11, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.2

16.2 Projected Passing Yards: 218.37

218.37 Projected Passing TDs: 1.85

1.85 Projected Rushing Yards: 12.81

12.81 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Mayfield Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Mayfield is currently the 14th-ranked fantasy player (18th overall), posting 209.4 total fantasy points (16.1 per game).

In his last three games, Mayfield has compiled 29.1 fantasy points (9.7 per game), completing 41-of-77 passes for 357 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. He's added 88 rushing yards on 16 carries.

Mayfield has piled up 803 passing yards (85-of-148) with seven TDs and four picks in his last five games, leading to 68.8 fantasy points (13.8 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 127 yards rushing on 21 carries with one touchdown.

The peak of Mayfield's fantasy season came against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5, when he compiled 26.7 fantasy points with 15 rushing yards on five carries.

From a fantasy standpoint, Baker Mayfield disappointed his fantasy managers against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12, when he mustered only 3.5 fantasy points -- 9-of-19 (47.4%), 41 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs. It was his worst fantasy performance of the year.

Falcons Defensive Performance

Atlanta has allowed only one player to amass more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Nine players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Falcons this year.

A total of seven players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against Atlanta this year.

The Falcons have given up at least three passing touchdowns to four opposing QBs this season.

Atlanta has given up over 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

The Falcons have allowed 18 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

Atlanta has given up at least two receiving TDs to three players this year.

Two players have racked up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Falcons this season.

Atlanta has allowed at least one rushing TD to seven players this year.

The Falcons have given up at least two rushing TDs to only two players this year.

