Baker Mayfield Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Saints

Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will meet the New Orleans Saints and their seventh-ranked pass defense (187.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Mayfield a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Saints? More stats and info can be found below, so take a look.

Baker Mayfield Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints Game Date: December 7, 2025

December 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 17.0

17.0 Projected Passing Yards: 220.65

220.65 Projected Passing TDs: 1.89

1.89 Projected Rushing Yards: 16.84

16.84 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.15

Projections provided by numberFire

Mayfield Fantasy Performance

Mayfield is the 12th-ranked fantasy player at the QB position and 17th overall, as he has put up 198.3 total fantasy points (16.5 per game).

During his last three games, Mayfield has accumulated 408 passing yards (43-of-75) for three passing TDs with three picks, leading to 34.8 fantasy points (11.6 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 85 yards rushing on 15 carries with one touchdown.

Mayfield has accumulated 833 passing yards (86-of-142) with six TDs and three picks in his last five games, leading to 61.8 fantasy points (12.4 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 85 yards rushing on 15 carries with one touchdown.

The highlight of Mayfield's fantasy season so far was Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks, when he completed 87.9% of his passes for 379 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions on his way to 26.7 fantasy points. He also had 15 rushing yards on five attempts (3.0 YPC) on the ground.

From a fantasy perspective, Baker Mayfield had his worst performance of the season in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams, when he put up 3.5 fantasy points -- 9-of-19 (47.4%), 41 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs.

Saints Defensive Performance

New Orleans has not allowed a player to total more than 300 yards passing against them in a matchup yet this season.

The Saints have allowed eight players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

New Orleans has given up two or more TD passes to eight opposing QBs this season.

The Saints have allowed three players to throw for at least three TDs in a game this season.

No player has put up over 100 yards receiving in a game against New Orleans this season.

A total of 17 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Saints this year.

A total of three players have caught more than one TD pass versus New Orleans this season.

The Saints have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to four players this season.

New Orleans has allowed nine players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

The Saints have allowed only one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

