Avalanche vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 9
The NHL's Tuesday schedule includes the Colorado Avalanche facing the Minnesota Wild.
Avalanche vs Wild Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (48-24-6) vs. Minnesota Wild (37-30-10)
- Date: Tuesday, April 9, 2024
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: ESPN
Avalanche vs Wild Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Avalanche (-196)
|Wild (+162)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Wild Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Avalanche win (65.7%)
Avalanche vs Wild Spread
- The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals against the Wild. The Avalanche are +126 to cover the spread, while the Wild are -152.
Avalanche vs Wild Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Avalanche-Wild game on April 9, with the over available at -114 and the under at -106.
Avalanche vs Wild Moneyline
- Colorado is the favorite, -196 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a +162 underdog on the road.