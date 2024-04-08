Avalanche vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 9

The NHL's Tuesday schedule includes the Colorado Avalanche facing the Minnesota Wild.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Avalanche vs Wild Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (48-24-6) vs. Minnesota Wild (37-30-10)

Date: Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Tuesday, April 9, 2024 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ESPN

Avalanche vs Wild Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Avalanche (-196) Wild (+162) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Wild Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Avalanche win (65.7%)

Avalanche vs Wild Spread

The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals against the Wild. The Avalanche are +126 to cover the spread, while the Wild are -152.

Avalanche vs Wild Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Avalanche-Wild game on April 9, with the over available at -114 and the under at -106.

Avalanche vs Wild Moneyline