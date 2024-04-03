Avalanche vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 4
Data Skrive
The NHL's Thursday schedule includes the Colorado Avalanche taking on the Minnesota Wild.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Avalanche vs Wild Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (47-22-6) vs. Minnesota Wild (36-28-10)
- Date: Thursday, April 4, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Coverage: ESPN+, ALT, BSN, and BSWI
Avalanche vs Wild Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Avalanche (-156)
|Wild (+130)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Wild Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (62.3%)
Avalanche vs Wild Spread
- The Wild are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Avalanche. The Wild are -182 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +150.
Avalanche vs Wild Over/Under
- The over/under for the Avalanche versus Wild game on April 4 has been set at 6.5, with +104 odds on the over and -128 odds on the under.
Avalanche vs Wild Moneyline
- Colorado is the favorite, -156 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a +130 underdog despite being at home.