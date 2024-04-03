Avalanche vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 4

The NHL's Thursday schedule includes the Colorado Avalanche taking on the Minnesota Wild.

Avalanche vs Wild Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (47-22-6) vs. Minnesota Wild (36-28-10)

Date: Thursday, April 4, 2024

Thursday, April 4, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota Coverage: ESPN+, ALT, BSN, and BSWI

Avalanche vs Wild Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Avalanche (-156) Wild (+130) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Wild Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Avalanche win (62.3%)

Avalanche vs Wild Spread

The Wild are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Avalanche. The Wild are -182 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +150.

Avalanche vs Wild Over/Under

The over/under for the Avalanche versus Wild game on April 4 has been set at 6.5, with +104 odds on the over and -128 odds on the under.

Avalanche vs Wild Moneyline