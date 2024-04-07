Avalanche vs Stars Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 7

The NHL schedule on Sunday includes the Colorado Avalanche taking on the Dallas Stars.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Avalanche vs Stars Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (48-23-6) vs. Dallas Stars (48-20-9)

Date: Sunday, April 7, 2024

Sunday, April 7, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ESPN

Avalanche vs Stars Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Avalanche (-126) Stars (+105) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Stars Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Avalanche win (50.4%)

Avalanche vs Stars Spread

The Stars are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-230 to cover). And Colorado, the favorite, is +188.

Avalanche vs Stars Over/Under

Avalanche versus Stars on April 7 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -104 and the under -118.

Avalanche vs Stars Moneyline