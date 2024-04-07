Avalanche vs Stars Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 7
The NHL schedule on Sunday includes the Colorado Avalanche taking on the Dallas Stars.
Avalanche vs Stars Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (48-23-6) vs. Dallas Stars (48-20-9)
- Date: Sunday, April 7, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: ESPN
Avalanche vs Stars Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Avalanche (-126)
|Stars (+105)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Stars Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Avalanche win (50.4%)
Avalanche vs Stars Spread
- The Stars are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-230 to cover). And Colorado, the favorite, is +188.
Avalanche vs Stars Over/Under
- Avalanche versus Stars on April 7 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -104 and the under -118.
Avalanche vs Stars Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Avalanche-Stars, Colorado is the favorite at -126, and Dallas is +105 playing on the road.