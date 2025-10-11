FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Avalanche vs Stars NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 11

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Avalanche vs Stars NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 11

NHL action on Saturday includes the Colorado Avalanche taking on the Dallas Stars.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Avalanche vs Stars Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (2-0) vs. Dallas Stars (1-0)
  • Date: Saturday, October 11, 2025
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Stars Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-132)Stars (+110)6.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Stars Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Avalanche win (62.3%)

Avalanche vs Stars Puck Line

  • The Stars are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Avalanche. The Stars are -225 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +180.

Avalanche vs Stars Over/Under

  • Avalanche versus Stars, on Oct. 11, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +106 and the under -130.

Avalanche vs Stars Moneyline

  • Colorado is the favorite, -132 on the moneyline, while Dallas is a +110 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup