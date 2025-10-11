NHL
Avalanche vs Stars NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 11
NHL action on Saturday includes the Colorado Avalanche taking on the Dallas Stars.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Avalanche vs Stars Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (2-0) vs. Dallas Stars (1-0)
- Date: Saturday, October 11, 2025
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: ESPN+
Avalanche vs Stars Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-132)
|Stars (+110)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Stars Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Avalanche win (62.3%)
Avalanche vs Stars Puck Line
- The Stars are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Avalanche. The Stars are -225 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +180.
Avalanche vs Stars Over/Under
- Avalanche versus Stars, on Oct. 11, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +106 and the under -130.
Avalanche vs Stars Moneyline
- Colorado is the favorite, -132 on the moneyline, while Dallas is a +110 underdog on the road.