Avalanche vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 25

The Colorado Avalanche will face the Detroit Red Wings in NHL action on Tuesday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Avalanche vs Red Wings Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (43-25-3) vs. Detroit Red Wings (33-31-6)

Date: Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Tuesday, March 25, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Red Wings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-285) Red Wings (+230) 5.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Avalanche win (69.4%)

Avalanche vs Red Wings Puck Line

The Avalanche are 1.5-goal favorites against the Red Wings. The Avalanche are -114 to cover the spread, and the Red Wings are -106.

Avalanche vs Red Wings Over/Under

The over/under for the Avalanche versus Red Wings game on March 25 has been set at 5.5, with -142 odds on the over and +116 odds on the under.

Avalanche vs Red Wings Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Red Wings-Avalanche, Detroit is the underdog at +230, and Colorado is -285 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!