Avalanche vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 13
The Saturday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Nashville Predators.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Avalanche vs Predators Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (22-2-7) vs. Nashville Predators (12-14-4)
- Date: Saturday, December 13, 2025
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: ESPN+
Avalanche vs Predators Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-330)
|Predators (+260)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Predators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Avalanche win (75.8%)
Avalanche vs Predators Puck Line
- The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals. The Avalanche are -130 to cover the spread, with the Predators being +106.
Avalanche vs Predators Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Avalanche-Predators game on Dec. 13, with the over available at +100 and the under at -122.
Avalanche vs Predators Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Avalanche vs. Predators reveal Colorado as the favorite (-330) and Nashville as the underdog (+260) on the road.