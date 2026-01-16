NHL
Avalanche vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 16
Friday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Nashville Predators.
Avalanche vs Predators Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (33-4-8) vs. Nashville Predators (22-20-4)
- Date: Friday, January 16, 2026
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: ESPN+
Avalanche vs Predators Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-315)
|Predators (+250)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Predators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Avalanche win (74.8%)
Avalanche vs Predators Puck Line
- The Predators are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Avalanche. The Predators are +102 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are -124.
Avalanche vs Predators Over/Under
- The over/under for Avalanche-Predators on Jan. 16 is 6.5. The over is -104, and the under is -118.
Avalanche vs Predators Moneyline
- Nashville is a +250 underdog on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -315 favorite at home.