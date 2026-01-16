FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NHL

Avalanche vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 16

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Friday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Nashville Predators.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Avalanche vs Predators Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (33-4-8) vs. Nashville Predators (22-20-4)
  • Date: Friday, January 16, 2026
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Predators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-315)Predators (+250)6.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Predators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Avalanche win (74.8%)

Avalanche vs Predators Puck Line

  • The Predators are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Avalanche. The Predators are +102 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are -124.

Avalanche vs Predators Over/Under

  • The over/under for Avalanche-Predators on Jan. 16 is 6.5. The over is -104, and the under is -118.

Avalanche vs Predators Moneyline

  • Nashville is a +250 underdog on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -315 favorite at home.

