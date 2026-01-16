Avalanche vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 16

Friday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Nashville Predators.

Avalanche vs Predators Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (33-4-8) vs. Nashville Predators (22-20-4)

Date: Friday, January 16, 2026

Friday, January 16, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Predators Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-315) Predators (+250) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Predators Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Avalanche win (74.8%)

Avalanche vs Predators Puck Line

The Predators are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Avalanche. The Predators are +102 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are -124.

Avalanche vs Predators Over/Under

The over/under for Avalanche-Predators on Jan. 16 is 6.5. The over is -104, and the under is -118.

Avalanche vs Predators Moneyline

Nashville is a +250 underdog on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -315 favorite at home.

