Avalanche vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 6

NHL action on Monday includes the Colorado Avalanche playing the Florida Panthers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Avalanche vs Panthers Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (24-15-1) vs. Florida Panthers (24-14-2)

Date: Monday, January 6, 2025

Monday, January 6, 2025 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Panthers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-125) Panthers (+104) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Avalanche win (58.4%)

Avalanche vs Panthers Puck Line

The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals (+194 to cover). Florida, the underdog, is -245.

Avalanche vs Panthers Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Avalanche-Panthers matchup on January 6, with the over available at +102 and the under at -124.

Avalanche vs Panthers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Panthers-Avalanche, Florida is the underdog at +104, and Colorado is -125 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!