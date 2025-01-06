FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Avalanche vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 6

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Avalanche vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 6

NHL action on Monday includes the Colorado Avalanche playing the Florida Panthers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Avalanche vs Panthers Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (24-15-1) vs. Florida Panthers (24-14-2)
  • Date: Monday, January 6, 2025
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Panthers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-125)Panthers (+104)6.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (58.4%)

Avalanche vs Panthers Puck Line

  • The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals (+194 to cover). Florida, the underdog, is -245.

Avalanche vs Panthers Over/Under

  • A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Avalanche-Panthers matchup on January 6, with the over available at +102 and the under at -124.

Avalanche vs Panthers Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Panthers-Avalanche, Florida is the underdog at +104, and Colorado is -125 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup