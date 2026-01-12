NHL
Avalanche vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 12
The Colorado Avalanche are among the NHL squads in action on Monday, up against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Avalanche vs Maple Leafs Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (33-4-7) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (22-15-7)
- Date: Monday, January 12, 2026
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: ESPN+
Avalanche vs Maple Leafs Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-265)
|Maple Leafs (+215)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Avalanche win (66.1%)
Avalanche vs Maple Leafs Puck Line
- The Maple Leafs are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-114 to cover). And Colorado, the favorite, is -106.
Avalanche vs Maple Leafs Over/Under
- The over/under for the Avalanche versus Maple Leafs matchup on Jan. 12 has been set at 6.5, with +100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.
Avalanche vs Maple Leafs Moneyline
- Colorado is the favorite, -265 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a +215 underdog on the road.