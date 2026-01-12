Avalanche vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 12

The Colorado Avalanche are among the NHL squads in action on Monday, up against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Avalanche vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (33-4-7) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (22-15-7)

Date: Monday, January 12, 2026

Monday, January 12, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Maple Leafs Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-265) Maple Leafs (+215) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Avalanche win (66.1%)

Avalanche vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

The Maple Leafs are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-114 to cover). And Colorado, the favorite, is -106.

Avalanche vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

The over/under for the Avalanche versus Maple Leafs matchup on Jan. 12 has been set at 6.5, with +100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.

Avalanche vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

Colorado is the favorite, -265 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a +215 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!