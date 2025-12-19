Avalanche vs Jets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 19

The Colorado Avalanche will face the Winnipeg Jets in NHL action on Friday.

Avalanche vs Jets Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (24-2-7) vs. Winnipeg Jets (15-16-2)

Date: Friday, December 19, 2025

Friday, December 19, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Jets Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-245) Jets (+198) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Jets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Avalanche win (62.7%)

Avalanche vs Jets Puck Line

The Jets are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Avalanche. The Jets are -128 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +104.

Avalanche vs Jets Over/Under

The over/under for Avalanche-Jets on Dec. 19 is 6.5. The over is +114, and the under is -140.

Avalanche vs Jets Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Avalanche vs. Jets reveal Colorado as the favorite (-245) and Winnipeg as the underdog (+198) on the road.

