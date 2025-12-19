NHL
Avalanche vs Jets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 19
The Colorado Avalanche will face the Winnipeg Jets in NHL action on Friday.
Avalanche vs Jets Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (24-2-7) vs. Winnipeg Jets (15-16-2)
- Date: Friday, December 19, 2025
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: ESPN+
Avalanche vs Jets Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-245)
|Jets (+198)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Jets Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Avalanche win (62.7%)
Avalanche vs Jets Puck Line
- The Jets are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Avalanche. The Jets are -128 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +104.
Avalanche vs Jets Over/Under
- The over/under for Avalanche-Jets on Dec. 19 is 6.5. The over is +114, and the under is -140.
Avalanche vs Jets Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Avalanche vs. Jets reveal Colorado as the favorite (-245) and Winnipeg as the underdog (+198) on the road.