NHL
Avalanche vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 4
In NHL action on Thursday, the Colorado Avalanche face the New York Islanders.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Avalanche vs Islanders Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (19-1-6) vs. New York Islanders (14-10-3)
- Date: Thursday, December 4, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Avalanche vs Islanders Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-200)
|Islanders (+164)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Avalanche win (62.4%)
Avalanche vs Islanders Puck Line
- The Islanders are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Islanders are -152 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +124.
Avalanche vs Islanders Over/Under
- Avalanche versus Islanders on Dec. 4 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +108 and the under -132.
Avalanche vs Islanders Moneyline
- Colorado is the favorite, -200 on the moneyline, while New York is a +164 underdog despite being at home.