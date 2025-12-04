FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Avalanche vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 4

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Avalanche vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 4

In NHL action on Thursday, the Colorado Avalanche face the New York Islanders.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Avalanche vs Islanders Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (19-1-6) vs. New York Islanders (14-10-3)
  • Date: Thursday, December 4, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Islanders Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-200)Islanders (+164)6.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Avalanche win (62.4%)

Avalanche vs Islanders Puck Line

  • The Islanders are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Islanders are -152 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +124.

Avalanche vs Islanders Over/Under

  • Avalanche versus Islanders on Dec. 4 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +108 and the under -132.

Avalanche vs Islanders Moneyline

  • Colorado is the favorite, -200 on the moneyline, while New York is a +164 underdog despite being at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup