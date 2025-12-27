Avalanche vs Golden Knights NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 27

The Colorado Avalanche versus the Vegas Golden Knights is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.

Avalanche vs Golden Knights Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (27-2-7) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (17-8-10)

Date: Saturday, December 27, 2025

Saturday, December 27, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Golden Knights Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-142) Golden Knights (+118) 5.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Avalanche win (51.6%)

Avalanche vs Golden Knights Puck Line

The Golden Knights are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Golden Knights are -210 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +168.

Avalanche vs Golden Knights Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Avalanche-Golden Knights on Dec. 27, with the over at -142 and the under at +116.

Avalanche vs Golden Knights Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Golden Knights-Avalanche, Vegas is the underdog at +118, and Colorado is -142 playing on the road.

