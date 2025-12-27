FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAF

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Avalanche vs Golden Knights NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 27

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Avalanche vs Golden Knights NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 27

The Colorado Avalanche versus the Vegas Golden Knights is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NHL betting odds.

Avalanche vs Golden Knights Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (27-2-7) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (17-8-10)
  • Date: Saturday, December 27, 2025
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Golden Knights Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-142)Golden Knights (+118)5.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Avalanche win (51.6%)

Avalanche vs Golden Knights Puck Line

  • The Golden Knights are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Golden Knights are -210 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +168.

Avalanche vs Golden Knights Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Avalanche-Golden Knights on Dec. 27, with the over at -142 and the under at +116.

Avalanche vs Golden Knights Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Golden Knights-Avalanche, Vegas is the underdog at +118, and Colorado is -142 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup