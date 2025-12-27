NHL
Avalanche vs Golden Knights NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 27
The Colorado Avalanche versus the Vegas Golden Knights is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.
Before you make your wager, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NHL betting odds.
Avalanche vs Golden Knights Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (27-2-7) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (17-8-10)
- Date: Saturday, December 27, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
- Coverage: ESPN+
Avalanche vs Golden Knights Odds
Moneyline
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-142)
|Golden Knights (+118)
|5.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Avalanche win (51.6%)
Avalanche vs Golden Knights Puck Line
- The Golden Knights are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Golden Knights are -210 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +168.
Avalanche vs Golden Knights Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Avalanche-Golden Knights on Dec. 27, with the over at -142 and the under at +116.
Avalanche vs Golden Knights Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Golden Knights-Avalanche, Vegas is the underdog at +118, and Colorado is -142 playing on the road.