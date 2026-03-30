FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Avalanche vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 30

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Avalanche vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 30

The NHL schedule on Monday includes the Colorado Avalanche taking on the Calgary Flames.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Avalanche vs Flames Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (48-14-10) vs. Calgary Flames (31-34-8)
  • Date: Monday, March 30, 2026
  • Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-365)Flames (+285)6.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Avalanche win (67.1%)

Avalanche vs Flames Puck Line

  • The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals (+114 to cover). And Colorado, the favorite, is -140.

Avalanche vs Flames Over/Under

  • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Avalanche-Flames on March 30, with the over being +110 and the under -134.

Avalanche vs Flames Moneyline

  • Colorado is the favorite, -365 on the moneyline, while Calgary is a +285 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup