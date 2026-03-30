NHL
Avalanche vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 30
The NHL schedule on Monday includes the Colorado Avalanche taking on the Calgary Flames.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Avalanche vs Flames Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (48-14-10) vs. Calgary Flames (31-34-8)
- Date: Monday, March 30, 2026
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: ESPN+
Avalanche vs Flames Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-365)
|Flames (+285)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Avalanche win (67.1%)
Avalanche vs Flames Puck Line
- The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals (+114 to cover). And Colorado, the favorite, is -140.
Avalanche vs Flames Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Avalanche-Flames on March 30, with the over being +110 and the under -134.
Avalanche vs Flames Moneyline
- Colorado is the favorite, -365 on the moneyline, while Calgary is a +285 underdog on the road.