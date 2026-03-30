Avalanche vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 30

The NHL schedule on Monday includes the Colorado Avalanche taking on the Calgary Flames.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Avalanche vs Flames Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (48-14-10) vs. Calgary Flames (31-34-8)

Date: Monday, March 30, 2026

Monday, March 30, 2026 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-365) Flames (+285) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Avalanche win (67.1%)

Avalanche vs Flames Puck Line

The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals (+114 to cover). And Colorado, the favorite, is -140.

Avalanche vs Flames Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Avalanche-Flames on March 30, with the over being +110 and the under -134.

Avalanche vs Flames Moneyline

Colorado is the favorite, -365 on the moneyline, while Calgary is a +285 underdog on the road.

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