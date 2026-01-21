FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

    Avalanche vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 21

    Avalanche vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 21

    In NHL action on Wednesday, the Colorado Avalanche take on the Anaheim Ducks.

    Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

    Avalanche vs Ducks Game Info

    • Colorado Avalanche (34-5-8) vs. Anaheim Ducks (25-21-3)
    • Date: Wednesday, January 21, 2026
    • Time: 9 p.m. ET
    • Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
    • Coverage: ESPN+

    Avalanche vs Ducks Odds

    All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Favorite
    Underdog
    Total
    Puck Line
    Avalanche (-300)Ducks (+240)6.5Avalanche (-1.5)

    Avalanche vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

    All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

    • Prediction: Avalanche win (77%)

    Avalanche vs Ducks Puck Line

    • The Avalanche are 1.5-goal favorites against the Ducks. The Avalanche are -120 to cover the spread, and the Ducks are +100.

    Avalanche vs Ducks Over/Under

    • A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Avalanche-Ducks matchup on Jan. 21, with the over available at -140 and the under at +112.

    Avalanche vs Ducks Moneyline

    • The moneyline numbers for Avalanche vs. Ducks reveal Colorado as the favorite (-300) and Anaheim as the underdog (+240) on the road.

