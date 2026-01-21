Avalanche vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 21

In NHL action on Wednesday, the Colorado Avalanche take on the Anaheim Ducks.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Avalanche vs Ducks Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (34-5-8) vs. Anaheim Ducks (25-21-3)

Date: Wednesday, January 21, 2026

Wednesday, January 21, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Ducks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-300) Ducks (+240) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Avalanche win (77%)

Avalanche vs Ducks Puck Line

The Avalanche are 1.5-goal favorites against the Ducks. The Avalanche are -120 to cover the spread, and the Ducks are +100.

Avalanche vs Ducks Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Avalanche-Ducks matchup on Jan. 21, with the over available at -140 and the under at +112.

Avalanche vs Ducks Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Avalanche vs. Ducks reveal Colorado as the favorite (-300) and Anaheim as the underdog (+240) on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!