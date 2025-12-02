NHL
Avalanche vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 2
Tuesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Vancouver Canucks.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Avalanche vs Canucks Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (18-1-6) vs. Vancouver Canucks (10-13-3)
- Date: Tuesday, December 2, 2025
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: ESPN+
Avalanche vs Canucks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-330)
|Canucks (+260)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Avalanche win (75.5%)
Avalanche vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals. The Avalanche are -138 to cover the spread, with the Canucks being +112.
Avalanche vs Canucks Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Avalanche-Canucks on Dec. 2, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Avalanche vs Canucks Moneyline
- Colorado is a -330 favorite on the moneyline, while Vancouver is a +260 underdog on the road.