FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Avalanche vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 2

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Avalanche vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 2

Tuesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Vancouver Canucks.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Avalanche vs Canucks Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (18-1-6) vs. Vancouver Canucks (10-13-3)
  • Date: Tuesday, December 2, 2025
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Canucks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-330)Canucks (+260)6.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Avalanche win (75.5%)

Avalanche vs Canucks Puck Line

  • The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals. The Avalanche are -138 to cover the spread, with the Canucks being +112.

Avalanche vs Canucks Over/Under

  • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Avalanche-Canucks on Dec. 2, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Avalanche vs Canucks Moneyline

  • Colorado is a -330 favorite on the moneyline, while Vancouver is a +260 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup