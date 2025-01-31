Avalanche vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 31

The Colorado Avalanche will take on the St. Louis Blues in NHL action on Friday.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Avalanche vs Blues Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (29-21-2) vs. St. Louis Blues (23-24-4)

Date: Friday, January 31, 2025

Friday, January 31, 2025 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Blues Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-196) Blues (+162) 5.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Blues Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Avalanche win (63.2%)

Avalanche vs Blues Puck Line

The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals. The Avalanche are +130 to cover the spread, with the Blues being -160.

Avalanche vs Blues Over/Under

The Avalanche-Blues matchup on January 31 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -128 and the under is +104.

Avalanche vs Blues Moneyline

St. Louis is the underdog, +162 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -196 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!