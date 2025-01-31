FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Avalanche vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 31

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Avalanche vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 31

The Colorado Avalanche will take on the St. Louis Blues in NHL action on Friday.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup.

Avalanche vs Blues Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (29-21-2) vs. St. Louis Blues (23-24-4)
  • Date: Friday, January 31, 2025
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Blues Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-196)Blues (+162)5.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Blues Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (63.2%)

Avalanche vs Blues Puck Line

  • The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals. The Avalanche are +130 to cover the spread, with the Blues being -160.

Avalanche vs Blues Over/Under

  • The Avalanche-Blues matchup on January 31 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -128 and the under is +104.

Avalanche vs Blues Moneyline

  • St. Louis is the underdog, +162 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -196 favorite at home.



