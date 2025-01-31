NHL
Avalanche vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 31
The Colorado Avalanche will take on the St. Louis Blues in NHL action on Friday.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Avalanche vs Blues Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (29-21-2) vs. St. Louis Blues (23-24-4)
- Date: Friday, January 31, 2025
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: ESPN+
Avalanche vs Blues Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-196)
|Blues (+162)
|5.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Blues Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (63.2%)
Avalanche vs Blues Puck Line
- The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals. The Avalanche are +130 to cover the spread, with the Blues being -160.
Avalanche vs Blues Over/Under
- The Avalanche-Blues matchup on January 31 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -128 and the under is +104.
Avalanche vs Blues Moneyline
- St. Louis is the underdog, +162 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -196 favorite at home.