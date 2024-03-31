menu item
Logo
NHL

Avalanche vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 1

Data Skrive
Monday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.

Avalanche vs Blue Jackets Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (47-21-6) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (24-38-12)
  • Date: Monday, April 1, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
  • Coverage: ESPN+, ALT, and BSOH

Avalanche vs Blue Jackets Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
Avalanche (-335)Blue Jackets (+265)6.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (65.1%)

Avalanche vs Blue Jackets Spread

  • The Blue Jackets are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Avalanche. The Blue Jackets are +118 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are -142.

Avalanche vs Blue Jackets Over/Under

  • A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Avalanche-Blue Jackets game on April 1, with the over available at -138 and the under at +112.

Avalanche vs Blue Jackets Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Blue Jackets-Avalanche, Columbus is the underdog at +265, and Colorado is -335 playing on the road.

