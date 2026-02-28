FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Avalanche vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 28

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Avalanche vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 28

NHL action on Saturday includes the Colorado Avalanche taking on the Chicago Blackhawks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (38-10-9) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (22-27-9)
  • Date: Saturday, February 28, 2026
  • Time: 6 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-330)Blackhawks (+260)6.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Avalanche win (68%)

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Puck Line

  • The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Blackhawks are +104 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are -130.

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Over/Under

  • A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Avalanche-Blackhawks game on Feb. 28, with the over available at -112 and the under at -108.

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Moneyline

  • Chicago is the underdog, +260 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -330 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup