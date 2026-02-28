NHL
Avalanche vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 28
NHL action on Saturday includes the Colorado Avalanche taking on the Chicago Blackhawks.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Avalanche vs Blackhawks Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (38-10-9) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (22-27-9)
- Date: Saturday, February 28, 2026
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: ESPN+
Avalanche vs Blackhawks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-330)
|Blackhawks (+260)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Avalanche win (68%)
Avalanche vs Blackhawks Puck Line
- The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Blackhawks are +104 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are -130.
Avalanche vs Blackhawks Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Avalanche-Blackhawks game on Feb. 28, with the over available at -112 and the under at -108.
Avalanche vs Blackhawks Moneyline
- Chicago is the underdog, +260 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -330 favorite at home.