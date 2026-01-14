Australian Open Betting Odds for 2026 Men's and Women's Tournaments
The beginning of a new year means the first Grand Slam of the tennis season is right around the corner. The first round of the Australian Open begins on Sunday, January 18th.
FanDuel Sportsbook's tennis odds feature Men's Australian Open 2026 futures and Women's Australian Open 2026 futures. Here are the betting odds for each tournament ahead of the upcoming draws. We'll list only those at +12500 odds or shorter.
Australian Open Betting Odds
Men's Tournament
Australian Open Men's Odds
Odds
|Jannik Sinner
|-125
|Carlos Alcaraz
|+160
|Novak Djokovic
|+1400
|Alexander Zverev
|+2700
|Daniil Medvedev
|+2700
|Taylor Fritz
|+4500
|Ben Shelton
|+4500
Women's Tournament
Australian Open Men's Odds
Odds
|Aryna Sabalenka
|+200
|Iga Swiatek
|+480
|Elena Rybakina
|+750
|Coco Gauff
|+850
|Amanda Anisimova
|+1000
|Mirra Andreeva
|+1700
|Naomi Osaka
|+1800
