Australian Open Betting Odds for 2026 Men's and Women's Tournaments

The beginning of a new year means the first Grand Slam of the tennis season is right around the corner. The first round of the Australian Open begins on Sunday, January 18th.

FanDuel Sportsbook's tennis odds feature Men's Australian Open 2026 futures and Women's Australian Open 2026 futures. Here are the betting odds for each tournament ahead of the upcoming draws. We'll list only those at +12500 odds or shorter.

Australian Open Betting Odds

Men's Tournament

Australian Open Men's Odds Odds Jannik Sinner -125 Carlos Alcaraz +160 Novak Djokovic +1400 Alexander Zverev +2700 Daniil Medvedev +2700 Taylor Fritz +4500 Ben Shelton +4500 View Full Table ChevronDown

Women's Tournament

Australian Open Men's Odds Odds Aryna Sabalenka +200 Iga Swiatek +480 Elena Rybakina +750 Coco Gauff +850 Amanda Anisimova +1000 Mirra Andreeva +1700 Naomi Osaka +1800 View Full Table ChevronDown

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.