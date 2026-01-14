FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Tennis

Australian Open Betting Odds for 2026 Men's and Women's Tournaments

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

The beginning of a new year means the first Grand Slam of the tennis season is right around the corner. The first round of the Australian Open begins on Sunday, January 18th.

FanDuel Sportsbook's tennis odds feature Men's Australian Open 2026 futures and Women's Australian Open 2026 futures. Here are the betting odds for each tournament ahead of the upcoming draws. We'll list only those at +12500 odds or shorter.

Australian Open Betting Odds

Men's Tournament

Australian Open Men's Odds
Odds
Jannik Sinner-125
Carlos Alcaraz+160
Novak Djokovic+1400
Alexander Zverev+2700
Daniil Medvedev+2700
Taylor Fritz+4500
Ben Shelton+4500

Women's Tournament

Australian Open Men's Odds
Odds
Aryna Sabalenka+200
Iga Swiatek+480
Elena Rybakina+750
Coco Gauff+850
Amanda Anisimova+1000
Mirra Andreeva+1700
Naomi Osaka+1800

