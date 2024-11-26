Auburn vs North Carolina Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 26

The Auburn Tigers (5-0) will try to continue a five-game winning streak when they visit the North Carolina Tar Heels (4-1) on November 26, 2024. The Tar Heels have won three games in a row.

Auburn vs. North Carolina Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, November 26, 2024

Tuesday, November 26, 2024 Game time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Lahaina, Hawaii

Lahaina, Hawaii Arena: Lahaina Civic Center

Auburn vs. North Carolina Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Auburn win (55.2%)

Auburn vs. North Carolina: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Auburn has covered four times in five matchups with a spread this season.

North Carolina is 3-2-0 ATS this year.

Auburn (3-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 3.5 points or more this season (75%) than North Carolina (1-0) does as a 3.5+-point underdog (100%).

The Tigers covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games last season. They covered 10 times in 16 opportunities at home, and they covered five times in 10 opportunities on the road.

Against the spread last year, the Tar Heels had better results away (7-3-0) than at home (8-7-0).

Auburn vs. North Carolina: Moneyline Betting Stats

Auburn has yet to lose any of the four games it has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Tigers have yet to lose in three games when named as moneyline favorite of -178 or better.

North Carolina has been listed as the moneyline underdog just one other time so far this season, a game it lost.

The Tar Heels have played as a moneyline underdog of +146 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Auburn has a 64% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Auburn vs. North Carolina Head-to-Head Comparison

Auburn is outscoring opponents by 22.8 points per game with a +114 scoring differential overall. It puts up 86.4 points per game (35th in college basketball) and allows 63.6 per outing (48th in college basketball).

Johni Broome's 20.2 points per game lead Auburn and rank 34th in the nation.

North Carolina has a +83 scoring differential, topping opponents by 16.6 points per game. It is putting up 93 points per game, eighth in college basketball, and is allowing 76.4 per contest to rank 284th in college basketball.

RJ Davis paces North Carolina, scoring 20.2 points per game (34th in college basketball).

The 34 rebounds per game the Tigers average rank 161st in the country, and are 9.4 more than the 24.6 their opponents record per contest.

Broome's 11 rebounds per game lead the Tigers and rank sixth in college basketball action.

The Tar Heels win the rebound battle by four boards on average. They record 36 rebounds per game, 96th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 32.

Jae'Lyn Withers averages six rebounds per game (362nd in college basketball) to lead the Tar Heels.

Auburn ranks sixth in college basketball with 113.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 96th in college basketball defensively with 83.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Tar Heels rank 14th in college basketball averaging 112 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 233rd, allowing 92 points per 100 possessions.

