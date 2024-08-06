2024 Auburn Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:45 AM

The Auburn Tigers are 1-1 so far in 2024. See their full schedule and results below.

Auburn 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Alabama A&M Aug. 31 W 73-3 - - 2 California Sept. 7 L 21-14 Tigers (-12.5) 52.5 3 New Mexico Sept. 14 - Tigers (-28.5) 61.5 4 Arkansas Sept. 21 - - - 5 Oklahoma Sept. 28 - - - 6 @ Georgia Oct. 5 - - - 8 @ Missouri Oct. 19 - - - View Full Table

Auburn Last Game

In their previous matchup, the Tigers lost 21-14 to the California Golden Bears. Payton Thorne threw for 165 yards, with one touchdown and four interceptions on 14-of-27 passing (51.9%) for the Tigers in that game versus the Golden Bears. He also tacked on 15 carries for 43 yards and one rushing touchdown. In the ground game, Jarquez Hunter took 12 carries for 68 yards (5.7 yards per carry), while adding three receptions for 11 yards in the passing game. Cam Coleman led the receiving charge against the Golden Bears, hauling in two passes for 53 yards.

Auburn Betting Insights

Auburn has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

