Athletics vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 23

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Athletics playing the Texas Rangers.

Athletics vs Rangers Game Info

Athletics (10-13) vs. Texas Rangers (14-9)

Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Wednesday, April 23, 2025 Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and RSN

Athletics vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: OAK: (-108) | TEX: (-108)

OAK: (-108) | TEX: (-108) Spread: OAK: +1.5 (-176) | TEX: -1.5 (+146)

OAK: +1.5 (-176) | TEX: -1.5 (+146) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Athletics vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: JP Sears (Athletics) - 2-2, 3.13 ERA vs Kumar Rocker (Rangers) - 1-2, 6.38 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Athletics will send JP Sears (2-2) to the mound, while Kumar Rocker (1-2) will take the ball for the Rangers. Sears and his team have covered in each of his four starts with a spread this season. Sears' team won his only start as a favorite this season. When Rocker starts, the Rangers have gone 2-2-0 against the spread. The Rangers were the moneyline underdog for two Rocker starts this season -- they split the games.

Athletics vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (51.1%)

Athletics vs Rangers Moneyline

The Athletics vs Rangers moneyline has the Athletics as a -108 favorite, while the Rangers are a -108 underdog on the road.

Athletics vs Rangers Spread

Athletics vs Rangers Over/Under

The Athletics-Rangers game on April 23 has been given an over/under of 9.5 runs. The over is set at -100 and the under at -122.

Athletics vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Athletics have won in four of the seven contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year, the Athletics have won five of eight games when listed as at least -108 or better on the moneyline.

The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in 12 of their 23 games with a total this season.

The Athletics have posted a record of 13-10-0 against the spread this season.

The Rangers have gone 6-7 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 46.2% of those games).

The Rangers have a record of 6-7 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer (46.2%).

The Rangers have played in 23 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total eight times (8-15-0).

The Rangers have gone 13-10-0 ATS this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Tyler Soderstrom has 25 hits, which is tops among Sacramento hitters this season, while batting .281 with 11 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .343 and a slugging percentage of .607.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 52nd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 71st, and he is ninth in slugging.

Jacob Wilson has an OPS of .814, fueled by an OBP of .337 and a team-best slugging percentage of .477 this season. He's batting .337.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 11th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging percentage.

Lawrence Butler leads Sacramento with an OBP of .374 this season while batting .279 with 13 walks and 14 runs scored.

Brent Rooker has been key for Sacramento with 24 hits, an OBP of .295 plus a slugging percentage of .500.

Rangers Player Leaders

Wyatt Langford has a double, five home runs and seven walks while batting .292. He's slugging .625 with an on-base percentage of .386.

Langford hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .353 with a double, two home runs, four walks and two RBI.

Adolis Garcia is hitting .228 with six doubles, four home runs and five walks. He's slugging .456 with an on-base percentage of .295.

Including all qualified players, he is 110th in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging percentage.

Corey Seager has accumulated a team-high OBP (.345) and slugging percentage (.468), and leads the Rangers in hits (22).

Josh Smith has four doubles, two home runs and eight walks while batting .367.

Athletics vs Rangers Head to Head

4/22/2025: 8-5 TEX (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

8-5 TEX (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/26/2024: 3-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/25/2024: 5-1 TEX (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-1 TEX (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/24/2024: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/1/2024: 6-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/31/2024: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 8/30/2024: 9-2 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-2 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/8/2024: 12-11 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

12-11 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/8/2024: 9-4 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-4 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/7/2024: 15-8 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

