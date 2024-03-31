Astros vs Yankees Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 31

Odds updated as of 11:25 AM

MLB action on Sunday includes the Houston Astros playing the New York Yankees.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Astros vs Yankees Game Info

Houston Astros (0-3) vs. New York Yankees (3-0)

Date: Sunday, March 31, 2024

Sunday, March 31, 2024 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Venue: Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN

Astros vs Yankees Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-122) | NYY: (+104)

HOU: (-122) | NYY: (+104) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+162) | NYY: +1.5 (-196)

HOU: -1.5 (+162) | NYY: +1.5 (-196) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Astros vs Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: J.P. France (Astros) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Clarke Schmidt (Yankees) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Astros will give the nod to J.P. France against the Yankees and Clarke Schmidt. France and his team were 12-11-0 ATS in his 23 appearances with a spread last season. France and his team won as favorites in 50% of his 18 appearances last season with a moneyline. Last season Schmidt and his team went 16-16-0 against the spread in games he pitched. Schmidt's team went 4-6 in games he appeared in when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.

Astros vs Yankees Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (52.5%)

Astros vs Yankees Moneyline

Houston is the favorite, -122 on the moneyline, while New York is a +104 underdog on the road.

Astros vs Yankees Spread

The Yankees are +1.5 on the spread (-196 to cover), and Houston is +162 to cover the runline.

Astros vs Yankees Over/Under

A total of 9.5 runs has been set for the Astros-Yankees game on March 31, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Astros won in 61, or 52.1%, of the 117 contests they were named as odds-on favorites in the last year.

Last season Houston came away with a win 56 times in 106 chances when named as a favorite of at least -122 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents hit the over in 91 of their 172 games with a total last season.

The Yankees put together a 29-35 record in games last season when they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45.3% of those games).

In games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer last year, New York went 20-28 (41.7%).

The Yankees played in 159 games with a set over/under last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 70 times (70-83-6).

Astros Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker had 163 base hits and an OBP of .369 to go with a slugging percentage of .517 last season.

Alex Bregman had an OPS of .804, fueled by an OBP of .363 and a slugging percentage of .441.

Yordan Alvarez ended his last campaign with 120 hits, an OBP of .407, plus a slugging percentage of .583.

Jose Altuve slashed .311/.393/.522 and finished with an OPS of .915.

Yankees Player Leaders

Juan Soto put up an on-base percentage of .410 and had 156 hits last season.

Gleyber Torres had a .453 slugging percentage while batting .273.

Aaron Judge had 16 doubles, 37 home runs and 88 walks while hitting .267 last season.

Alex Verdugo hit .264 with 37 doubles, five triples, 13 home runs and 45 walks.

Astros vs Yankees Head to Head

3/30/2024: 5-3 NYY (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

5-3 NYY (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 3/29/2024: 7-1 NYY (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-1 NYY (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 3/28/2024: 5-4 NYY (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

5-4 NYY (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/3/2023: 6-1 NYY (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-1 NYY (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/2/2023: 5-4 NYY (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-4 NYY (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/1/2023: 6-2 NYY (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

6-2 NYY (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 7/21/2022: 7-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/21/2022: 3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/3/2023: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/30/2022: 2-1 HOU (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!