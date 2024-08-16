Astros vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 16

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

The MLB's Friday schedule includes the Houston Astros facing the Chicago White Sox.

Astros vs White Sox Game Info

Houston Astros (65-55) vs. Chicago White Sox (29-93)

Date: Friday, August 16, 2024

Friday, August 16, 2024 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: NBCS-CHI

Astros vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-390) | CHW: (+310)

HOU: (-390) | CHW: (+310) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (-156) | CHW: +1.5 (+130)

HOU: -1.5 (-156) | CHW: +1.5 (+130) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Astros vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Spencer Arrighetti (Astros) - 5-10, 5.14 ERA vs Garrett Crochet (White Sox) - 6-9, 3.65 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Spencer Arrighetti (5-10) to the mound, while Garrett Crochet (6-9) will take the ball for the White Sox. Arrighetti and his team are 9-12-0 ATS this season when he starts. Arrighetti's team has a record of 6-8 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The White Sox have gone 11-12-0 against the spread when Crochet starts. The White Sox have a 3-13 record in Crochet's 16 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Astros vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (62.8%)

Astros vs White Sox Moneyline

Chicago is the underdog, +310 on the moneyline, while Houston is a -390 favorite at home.

Astros vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are +1.5 on the run line against the Astros. The White Sox are +130 to cover, and the Astros are -156.

The over/under for the Astros versus White Sox game on August 16 has been set at 8, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Astros vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Astros have come away with 48 wins in the 85 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given Houston this season, with a -390 moneyline set for this game.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 47 of their 120 opportunities.

The Astros have posted a record of 59-61-0 against the spread this season.

The White Sox have been the moneyline underdog 110 total times this season. They've finished 22-88 in those games.

Chicago has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +310 or longer.

The White Sox have played in 118 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 54 times (54-60-4).

The White Sox have put together a 49-69-0 record ATS this season (covering 41.5% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has 130 hits and an OBP of .395, both of which rank first among Houston hitters this season. He has a .304 batting average and a slugging percentage of .555.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks seventh in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.

Alex Bregman is batting .261 with 25 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 36 walks, while slugging .445 with an on-base percentage of .318.

His batting average ranks 53rd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 79th, and his slugging percentage 51st.

Jose Altuve has an OPS of .784, fueled by an OBP of .349 and a team-best slugging percentage of .435 this season.

Yainer Diaz is batting .298 with a .324 OBP and 67 RBI for Houston this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Vaughn has accumulated 102 hits with a .404 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the White Sox. He's batting .241 and with an on-base percentage of .296.

He ranks 98th in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage and 93rd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Andrew Benintendi is hitting .214 with 15 doubles, 13 home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .369 with an on-base percentage of .265.

Including all qualified players, he is 135th in batting average, 141st in on-base percentage and 118th in slugging percentage.

Gavin Sheets has racked up an on-base percentage of .310, a team-best for the White Sox.

Nicky Lopez is hitting .243 with 12 doubles, two triples and 27 walks.

Astros vs White Sox Head to Head

6/20/2024: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 6/19/2024: 4-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/18/2024: 2-0 CHW (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

2-0 CHW (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/14/2023: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/13/2023: 3-1 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-1 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/12/2023: 5-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/2/2023: 6-3 CHW (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-3 CHW (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/1/2023: 6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 3/31/2023: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 3/30/2023: 3-2 CHW (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

