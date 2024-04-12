Astros vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 12

Odds updated as of 7:26 PM

The Friday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers.

Astros vs Rangers Game Info

Houston Astros (4-10) vs. Texas Rangers (7-6)

Date: Friday, April 12, 2024

Friday, April 12, 2024 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Venue: Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: BSSW

Astros vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-126) | TEX: (+108)

HOU: (-126) | TEX: (+108) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+152) | TEX: +1.5 (-184)

HOU: -1.5 (+152) | TEX: +1.5 (-184) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Astros vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: J.P. France (Astros) - 0-1, 4.76 ERA vs Dane Dunning (Rangers) - 1-1, 4.15 ERA

The probable pitchers are J.P. France (0-1) for the Astros and Dane Dunning (1-1) for the Rangers. France has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. France's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Dunning has started two games with set spreads, and the Rangers went 1-1-0. The Rangers were the underdog on the moneyline for one Dunning start this season -- they won.

Astros vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (51.7%)

Astros vs Rangers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Astros vs. Rangers reveal Houston as the favorite (-126) and Texas as the underdog (+108) on the road.

Astros vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are at the Astros, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rangers are +152 to cover the spread, and the Astros are -184.

Astros vs Rangers Over/Under

The Astros-Rangers game on April 12 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Astros vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Astros have been favorites in 11 games this season and have come away with the win two times (18.2%) in those contests.

This year Houston has won two of seven games when listed as at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over in five of their 14 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Astros have an against the spread mark of 5-9-0 in 14 games with a line this season.

The Rangers have won three of the four games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (75%).

Texas has played as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Rangers have played in 13 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total five times (5-8-0).

The Rangers have a 7-6-0 record ATS this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez is hitting .327 with three doubles, four home runs and six walks. He has an on-base percentage of .393 while slugging .600.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he is 26th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.

Jose Altuve leads Houston with 20 hits and an OBP of .452, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .648. He's batting .370.

Among all qualified hitters, he is sixth in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage.

Altuve brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .353 with two doubles and five walks.

Yainer Diaz has 17 hits this season and has a slash line of .340/.389/.560.

Diaz heads into this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Jeremy Pena has two home runs, seven RBI and a batting average of .315 this season.

Pena takes a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .273 with an RBI.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien has a .400 on-base percentage and a .412 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Rangers. He's batting .294.

He is 56th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 92nd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Adolis Garcia has racked up 15 hits while slugging .588. Both pace his team. He has a batting average of .294 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 56th in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

Evan Carter has four doubles, a home run and nine walks while batting .189.

Corey Seager is batting .311 with a double, a home run and six walks.

Astros vs Rangers Head to Head

4/8/2024: 10-5 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

10-5 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/7/2024: 3-1 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-1 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/6/2024: 7-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/5/2024: 10-2 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-2 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 10/23/2023: 11-4 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

11-4 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 10/22/2023: 9-2 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-2 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 10/20/2023: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-4 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 10/19/2023: 10-3 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

10-3 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 10/18/2023: 8-5 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-5 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 10/16/2023: 5-4 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

