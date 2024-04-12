Astros vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 12
Odds updated as of 7:26 PM
The Friday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Astros vs Rangers Game Info
- Houston Astros (4-10) vs. Texas Rangers (7-6)
- Date: Friday, April 12, 2024
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Venue: Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas
- Coverage: BSSW
Astros vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: HOU: (-126) | TEX: (+108)
- Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+152) | TEX: +1.5 (-184)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Astros vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: J.P. France (Astros) - 0-1, 4.76 ERA vs Dane Dunning (Rangers) - 1-1, 4.15 ERA
The probable pitchers are J.P. France (0-1) for the Astros and Dane Dunning (1-1) for the Rangers. France has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. France's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Dunning has started two games with set spreads, and the Rangers went 1-1-0. The Rangers were the underdog on the moneyline for one Dunning start this season -- they won.
Astros vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (51.7%)
Astros vs Rangers Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Astros vs. Rangers reveal Houston as the favorite (-126) and Texas as the underdog (+108) on the road.
Astros vs Rangers Spread
- The Rangers are at the Astros, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rangers are +152 to cover the spread, and the Astros are -184.
Astros vs Rangers Over/Under
- The Astros-Rangers game on April 12 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.
Astros vs Rangers Betting Trends
- The Astros have been favorites in 11 games this season and have come away with the win two times (18.2%) in those contests.
- This year Houston has won two of seven games when listed as at least -126 on the moneyline.
- The Astros and their opponents have gone over in five of their 14 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Astros have an against the spread mark of 5-9-0 in 14 games with a line this season.
- The Rangers have won three of the four games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (75%).
- Texas has played as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.
- The Rangers have played in 13 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total five times (5-8-0).
- The Rangers have a 7-6-0 record ATS this season.
Astros Player Leaders
- Yordan Alvarez is hitting .327 with three doubles, four home runs and six walks. He has an on-base percentage of .393 while slugging .600.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he is 26th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.
- Jose Altuve leads Houston with 20 hits and an OBP of .452, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .648. He's batting .370.
- Among all qualified hitters, he is sixth in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage.
- Altuve brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .353 with two doubles and five walks.
- Yainer Diaz has 17 hits this season and has a slash line of .340/.389/.560.
- Diaz heads into this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI.
- Jeremy Pena has two home runs, seven RBI and a batting average of .315 this season.
- Pena takes a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .273 with an RBI.
Rangers Player Leaders
- Marcus Semien has a .400 on-base percentage and a .412 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Rangers. He's batting .294.
- He is 56th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 92nd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Adolis Garcia has racked up 15 hits while slugging .588. Both pace his team. He has a batting average of .294 with an on-base percentage of .339.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 56th in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.
- Evan Carter has four doubles, a home run and nine walks while batting .189.
- Corey Seager is batting .311 with a double, a home run and six walks.
Astros vs Rangers Head to Head
- 4/8/2024: 10-5 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 4/7/2024: 3-1 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 4/6/2024: 7-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 4/5/2024: 10-2 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 10/23/2023: 11-4 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 10/22/2023: 9-2 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 10/20/2023: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 10/19/2023: 10-3 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 10/18/2023: 8-5 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 10/16/2023: 5-4 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
