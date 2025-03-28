Astros vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 28

Odds updated as of 3:19 p.m.

The Friday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Houston Astros and the New York Mets.

Astros vs Mets Game Info

Houston Astros (1-0) vs. New York Mets (0-1)

Date: Friday, March 28, 2025

Friday, March 28, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: Apple TV+

Astros vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-120) | NYM: (+102)

HOU: (-120) | NYM: (+102) Spread: HOU: +1.5 (-200) | NYM: -1.5 (+164)

HOU: +1.5 (-200) | NYM: -1.5 (+164) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Astros vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown (Astros) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Tylor Megill (Mets) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Astros will give the nod to Hunter Brown versus the Mets and Tylor Megill. Brown and his team were 13-18-0 against the spread when he pitched last season. Brown and his team were 11-13 when he pitched and they were the moneyline favorite. Last season Megill and his team went 6-9-0 against the spread in games he pitched. Megill's team went 4-2 in games he appeared in when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.

Astros vs Mets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (54.2%)

Astros vs Mets Moneyline

Houston is a -120 favorite on the moneyline, while New York is a +102 underdog on the road.

Astros vs Mets Spread

The Mets are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Astros. The Mets are +164 to cover, while the Astros are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Astros vs Mets Over/Under

The over/under for Astros-Mets on March 28 is 9. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Astros vs Mets Betting Trends

The Astros came away with 66 wins in the 117 contests they were listed as the favorites last season.

Last season Houston came away with a win 59 times in 103 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents hit the over in 65 of their 163 games with a total last season.

The Mets finished 32-40 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog last season (winning 44.4% of those games).

In games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer last year, New York went 26-28 (48.1%).

The Mets played in 170 games with a set over/under last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 90 times (90-75-5).

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez had 170 hits and an OBP of .392 last season.

Jose Altuve had an OPS of .790, fueled by an OBP of .350 and a slugging percentage of .439.

Yainer Diaz ended his last campaign with 175 hits, an OBP of .325, plus a slugging percentage of .441.

Isaac Paredes slashed .238/.346/.393 and finished with an OPS of .739.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto accumulated an on-base percentage of .419 and had 166 hits last season.

Francisco Lindor had a .500 slugging percentage while batting .273.

Pete Alonso had 31 doubles, 34 home runs and 70 walks while hitting .240 last season.

Brandon Nimmo hit .224 with 25 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 77 walks.

Astros vs Mets Head to Head

3/27/2025: 3-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/30/2024: 10-5 HOU (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

10-5 HOU (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/29/2024: 9-6 HOU (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

9-6 HOU (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/28/2024: 7-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/21/2023: 10-8 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

10-8 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 6/20/2023: 4-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/19/2023: 11-1 NYM (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

11-1 NYM (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/29/2022: 2-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/28/2022: 9-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/22/2022: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

