Astros vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 22

The Houston Astros will take on the Los Angeles Angels in MLB action on Sunday.

Astros vs Angels Game Info

Houston Astros (85-70) vs. Los Angeles Angels (62-93)

Date: Sunday, September 22, 2024

Sunday, September 22, 2024 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: BSW

Astros vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-275) | LAA: (+225)

HOU: (-275) | LAA: (+225) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (-134) | LAA: +1.5 (+112)

HOU: -1.5 (-134) | LAA: +1.5 (+112) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Astros vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Spencer Arrighetti (Astros) - 7-13, 4.68 ERA vs Griffin Canning (Angels) - 6-13, 5.21 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Spencer Arrighetti (7-13) to the mound, while Griffin Canning (6-13) will answer the bell for the Angels. Arrighetti's team is 11-16-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Arrighetti's team has a record of 7-11 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Angels have a 15-13-0 ATS record in Canning's 28 starts that had a set spread. The Angels are 9-14 in Canning's 23 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Astros vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (66.2%)

Astros vs Angels Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Angels-Astros, Los Angeles is the underdog at +225, and Houston is -275 playing at home.

Astros vs Angels Spread

The Astros are hosting the Angels and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Astros are -134 to cover the runline, with the Angels being +112.

Astros vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for the Astros versus Angels game on Sept. 22 has been set at 8, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Astros vs Angels Betting Trends

The Astros have come away with 65 wins in the 112 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Houston has a record of 4-1 when favored by -275 or more this year.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 63 of their 155 opportunities.

In 155 games with a line this season, the Astros have a mark of 78-77-0 against the spread.

The Angels have won 41.6% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (52-73).

Los Angeles has played three times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +225 or longer, and fell in each game.

The Angels have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 71 times this season for a 71-73-9 record against the over/under.

The Angels have covered 52.3% of their games this season, going 80-73-0 ATS.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has 168 hits and an OBP of .390, both of which are best among Houston hitters this season. He has a .305 batting average and a slugging percentage of .564.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks sixth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is sixth in slugging.

Jose Altuve has hit 19 homers this season while driving in 64 runs. He's batting .296 this season and slugging .436 with an on-base percentage of .351.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 10th, his on-base percentage 26th, and his slugging percentage 58th.

Alex Bregman is batting .254 with a .438 slugging percentage and 70 RBI this year.

Yainer Diaz has 16 home runs, 82 RBI and a batting average of .300 this season.

Diaz brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles and an RBI.

Angels Player Leaders

Zachary Neto is batting .245 with 32 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 38 walks. He's slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .314.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 89th, his on-base percentage ranks 90th, and he is 62nd in slugging.

Taylor Ward leads his team with 139 hits and has a club-best .437 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .249 with an on-base percentage of .324.

He ranks 76th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Nolan Schanuel has racked up a team-high .346 on-base percentage.

Logan O'Hoppe has 16 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 30 walks while hitting .239.

Astros vs Angels Head to Head

9/21/2024: 10-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

10-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 9/20/2024: 9-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

9-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 9/19/2024: 3-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

3-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 9/15/2024: 6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 9/14/2024: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/13/2024: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 6/9/2024: 9-7 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-7 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/8/2024: 6-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

6-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 6/7/2024: 7-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

7-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/22/2024: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

