Army vs UAB Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025
NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Army Black Knights facing the UAB Blazers.
Army vs UAB Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Army: (-265) | UAB: (+215)
- Spread: Army: -7.5 (-102) | UAB: +7.5 (-120)
- Total: 57.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Army vs UAB Betting Trends
- Army hasn won once against the spread this season.
- Army has yet to win ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites this season.
- Two of four Army games have hit the over this season.
- UAB has posted two wins against the spread this year.
- UAB has covered every time (2-0) as a 7.5-point or greater underdog this season.
- All four UAB games have hit the over this season.
Army vs UAB Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Black Knights win (77.9%)
Army vs UAB Point Spread
Army is favored by 7.5 points over UAB. Army is -102 to cover the spread, with UAB being -120.
Army vs UAB Over/Under
Army versus UAB, on Oct. 4, has an over/under of 57.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Army vs UAB Moneyline
The Army vs UAB moneyline has Army as a -265 favorite, while UAB is a +215 underdog.
Army vs. UAB Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Army
|23.8
|107
|31.0
|95
|49.5
|4
|UAB
|32.8
|68
|41.0
|130
|60.3
|4
Army vs. UAB Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 4, 2025
- Game time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPNU
- Location: Birmingham, Alabama
- Stadium: Protective Stadium
