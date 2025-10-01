Army vs UAB Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Army Black Knights facing the UAB Blazers.

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Army Black Knights facing the UAB Blazers.

Army vs UAB Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Army: (-265) | UAB: (+215)

Moneyline: Army: (-265) | UAB: (+215)

Army: (-265) | UAB: (+215) Spread: Army: -7.5 (-102) | UAB: +7.5 (-120)

Army: -7.5 (-102) | UAB: +7.5 (-120) Total: 57.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Army vs UAB Betting Trends

Army hasn won once against the spread this season.

Army has yet to win ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites this season.

Two of four Army games have hit the over this season.

UAB has posted two wins against the spread this year.

UAB has covered every time (2-0) as a 7.5-point or greater underdog this season.

All four UAB games have hit the over this season.

Army vs UAB Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Black Knights win (77.9%)

Prediction: Black Knights win (77.9%)

Army vs UAB Point Spread

Army is favored by 7.5 points over UAB. Army is -102 to cover the spread, with UAB being -120.

Army vs UAB Over/Under

Army versus UAB, on Oct. 4, has an over/under of 57.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Army vs UAB Moneyline

The Army vs UAB moneyline has Army as a -265 favorite, while UAB is a +215 underdog.

Army vs. UAB Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Army 23.8 107 31.0 95 49.5 4 UAB 32.8 68 41.0 130 60.3 4

Army vs. UAB Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 4, 2025

Saturday, October 4, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Stadium: Protective Stadium

