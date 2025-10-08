Army vs Charlotte Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Army Black Knights playing the Charlotte 49ers.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Army vs Charlotte Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Army: (-952) | Charlotte: (+640)

Army: (-952) | Charlotte: (+640) Spread: Army: -17.5 (-110) | Charlotte: +17.5 (-110)

Army: -17.5 (-110) | Charlotte: +17.5 (-110) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Army vs Charlotte Betting Trends

Army has won twice against the spread this year.

Two of five Army games have hit the over this season.

Charlotte has but one win versus the spread this season.

Charlotte is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 17.5-point underdogs this year.

This year, three of Charlotte's five games have gone over the point total.

Army vs Charlotte Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Black Knights win (92.6%)

Army vs Charlotte Point Spread

Charlotte is a 17.5-point underdog against Army. Charlotte is -110 to cover the spread, and Army is -110.

Army vs Charlotte Over/Under

Army versus Charlotte on Oct. 11 has an over/under of 47.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Army vs Charlotte Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Army vs. Charlotte reveal Army as the favorite (-952) and Charlotte as the underdog (+640).

Army vs. Charlotte Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Army 25.2 96 27.4 85 50.7 5 Charlotte 19.8 118 34.2 119 52.5 5

Army vs. Charlotte Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 11, 2025

Saturday, October 11, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: West Point, New York

West Point, New York Stadium: Michie Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Army vs. Charlotte analysis on FanDuel Research.