2025 Army Football Odds and Schedule

When looking at the Army Black Knights' upcoming 2025 schedule, a matchup against Tarleton State on Aug. 29 stands out as potentially the most challenging of the season. As for the remainder of the Black Knights' upcoming college football schedule, check it out below.

Army 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Tarleton State Aug. 29 - - - 2 @ Kansas State Sept. 6 - - - 4 North Texas Sept. 20 - - - 5 @ East Carolina Sept. 25 - - - 6 @ UAB Oct. 4 - - - 7 Charlotte Oct. 11 - - - 8 @ Tulane Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Army 2025 Schedule Insights

Army will have the 101st-ranked schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last season (73).

The Black Knights will face the 29th-easiest schedule in college football, based on their opponents' projected win total this year (64).

In terms of difficulty, based on its AAC opponents' combined win total last season, Army will be playing the 82nd-ranked conference schedule this year.

The Black Knights will play six teams who made a 2024 bowl game on their schedule in 2025.

Army's schedule has seven games against teams with winning records in 2024 (three against teams with nine or more wins and three against squads that picked up less than four wins).

Army Betting Insights (2024)

Army compiled a 9-4-0 record against the spread last season.

The Black Knights and their opponents combined to go over the point total seven out of 13 times last season.

Army was the moneyline favorite 10 total times last season. They finished 9-1 in those games.

