Arkansas vs Texas College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 4

The Arkansas Razorbacks (21-8, 11-5 SEC) will look to extend a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the Texas Longhorns (18-11, 9-7 SEC) on March 4, 2026 at Bud Walton Arena.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Arkansas vs. Texas Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Wednesday, March 4, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Arena: Bud Walton Arena

Arkansas vs. Texas Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Arkansas win (71.8%)

Before making an informed wager on Arkansas-Texas matchup (in which Arkansas is a 7.5-point favorite and the over/under has been set at 165.5 points), keep reading for a few betting trends and insights for Wednesday's game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Arkansas vs. Texas: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arkansas has won 19 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times.

Texas is 16-12-0 ATS this year.

Arkansas (9-4) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 7.5 points or more this season (69.2%) than Texas (3-3) does as a 7.5+-point underdog (50%).

The Razorbacks have a better record against the spread at home (11-5-0) than they do in road games (5-4-0).

Against the spread, the Longhorns have had better results away (7-2-0) than at home (8-8-0).

Arkansas is 10-6-0 against the spread in conference games this year.

Texas' SEC record against the spread is 9-7-0.

Arkansas vs. Texas: Moneyline Betting Stats

Arkansas has been the moneyline favorite in 18 games this season and has come away with the win 17 times (94.4%) in those contests.

The Razorbacks have yet to lose in 11 games when named as moneyline favorite of -334 or better.

Texas has won five of the 12 games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (41.7%).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +265 or longer, the Longhorns have gone 1-5 (16.7%).

Arkansas has an implied victory probability of 77% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Arkansas vs. Texas Head-to-Head Comparison

Last season, Arkansas was 95th in the nation on offense (76.8 points scored per game) and 156th defensively (71.4 points conceded).

Arkansas collected 32.4 rebounds per game and conceded 32.3 boards last year, ranking 156th and 257th, respectively, in the country.

Arkansas was 124th in the nation in assists (14.2 per game) last season.

Arkansas committed 11.3 turnovers per game last season and forced 11.6 per game, ranking 201st and 146th, respectively, in college basketball.

With 78.5 points per game on offense, Texas ranked 65th in the country last season. At the other end, it surrendered 72.6 points per contest, which ranked 199th in college basketball.

Texas ranked 142nd in the country with 32.7 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 187th with 31.3 rebounds allowed per game.

Texas delivered 12.9 dimes per game, which ranked them 227th in college basketball.

Texas averaged 9.5 turnovers per game (35th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 10.9 turnovers per contest (215th-ranked).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!