Arkansas vs Samford College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 14

The Arkansas Razorbacks (2-1) take the court against the Samford Bulldogs (2-1) on November 14, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Arkansas vs. Samford Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, November 14, 2025

Friday, November 14, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Arena: Bud Walton Arena

Arkansas vs. Samford Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Arkansas win (90.6%)

Read these betting trends and insights before you wager on Friday's Arkansas-Samford spread (Arkansas -25.5) or over/under (161.5 points).

Arkansas vs. Samford: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arkansas put together a 19-17-0 record against the spread last season.

Samford covered 15 times in 30 chances against the spread last season.

The Razorbacks did a better job covering the spread at home (9-8-0) last season than they did in road affairs (5-5-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Bulldogs had a better winning percentage at home (.643, 9-5-0 record) than away (.400, 6-9-0).

Arkansas vs. Samford: Moneyline Betting Stats

Arkansas finished 13-3 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 81.2% of those games).

The Razorbacks played as a moneyline favorite of -10000 or shorter in just two games last season, and they won both.

Last season, Samford was listed as the underdog in three games and failed to win any of those contests.

The Bulldogs were not a bigger underdog last season than the +3500 moneyline set for this game.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives Arkansas a 99.0% chance to win.

Arkansas vs. Samford Head-to-Head Comparison

Arkansas put up 76.8 points per game and allowed 71.4 last season, ranking them 95th in college basketball on offense and 156th on defense.

Arkansas collected 32.4 rebounds per game and gave up 32.3 boards last season, ranking 156th and 257th, respectively, in the country.

At 14.2 assists per game last year, Arkansas was 124th in college basketball.

Arkansas committed 11.3 turnovers per game last season and forced 11.6 per game, ranking 201st and 146th, respectively, in the country.

Samford was led by its offense last season, as it ranked 14th-best in the nation by averaging 82.9 points per game. It ranked 283rd in college basketball in points allowed (75.5 per contest).

With 32.2 boards per game, Samford ranked 168th in the country. It ceded 31.6 rebounds per contest, which ranked 209th in college basketball.

Samford ranked 27th in the nation with 16.4 assists per game.

Samford ranked sixth-best in the nation by forcing 15.0 turnovers per game. It ranked 306th in college basketball by averaging 12.5 turnovers per contest.

