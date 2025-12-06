Arkansas State vs Missouri State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for XBox Bowl 2025

College football's Thursday slate includes the Arkansas State Red Wolves facing the Missouri State Bears.

Arkansas State vs Missouri State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Arkansas State: (-130) | Missouri State: (+108)

Arkansas State: (-130) | Missouri State: (+108) Spread: Arkansas State: -2.5 (-110) | Missouri State: +2.5 (-110)

Arkansas State: -2.5 (-110) | Missouri State: +2.5 (-110) Total: 59.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Arkansas State vs Missouri State Betting Trends

Arkansas State is 7-5-0 against the spread this season.

Arkansas State owns one win ATS (1-2) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Arkansas State has played 12 games this season, and four of them have gone over the total.

Against the spread, Missouri State is 7-5-0 this season.

Missouri State has an ATS record of 3-3 as 2.5-point underdogs or more.

Missouri State has played 12 games this year, and four of them have hit the over.

Arkansas State vs Missouri State Point Spread

Arkansas State is favored by 2.5 points (-110 to cover) in this matchup. Missouri State, the underdog, is -110.

Arkansas State vs Missouri State Over/Under

The over/under for Arkansas State-Missouri State on Dec. 18 is 59.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Arkansas State vs Missouri State Moneyline

The Arkansas State vs Missouri State moneyline has Arkansas State as a -130 favorite, while Missouri State is a +108 underdog.

Arkansas State vs. Missouri State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Arkansas State 24.4 91 27.3 82 57.4 12 Missouri State 25.4 84 28.3 89 53.3 12

Arkansas State vs. Missouri State Game Info

Game day: Thursday, December 18, 2025

Thursday, December 18, 2025 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Frisco, Texas

Frisco, Texas Stadium: Ford Center at The Star

