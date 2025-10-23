Arkansas State vs Georgia Southern Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Arkansas State Red Wolves and the Georgia Southern Eagles.

Arkansas State vs Georgia Southern Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Arkansas State: (-120) | Georgia Southern: (+100)

Arkansas State: (-120) | Georgia Southern: (+100) Spread: Arkansas State: -1.5 (-110) | Georgia Southern: +1.5 (-110)

Arkansas State: -1.5 (-110) | Georgia Southern: +1.5 (-110) Total: 63.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Arkansas State vs Georgia Southern Betting Trends

Arkansas State is 4-3-0 against the spread this year.

Arkansas State owns one win ATS (1-1) as a 1.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Two of Arkansas State's seven games have hit the over.

Georgia Southern's record against the spread in 2025 is 4-3-0.

Georgia Southern has one win ATS (1-2) as a 1.5-point underdog or more this season.

There have been six Georgia Southern games (out of seven) that hit the over this year.

Arkansas State vs Georgia Southern Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Eagles win (51.5%)

Arkansas State vs Georgia Southern Point Spread

Arkansas State is favored by 1.5 points over Georgia Southern. Arkansas State is -110 to cover the spread, with Georgia Southern being -110.

Arkansas State vs Georgia Southern Over/Under

Arkansas State versus Georgia Southern on Oct. 25 has an over/under of 63.5 points, with the over -105 and the under -115.

Arkansas State vs Georgia Southern Moneyline

Georgia Southern is a +100 underdog on the moneyline, while Arkansas State is a -120 favorite.

Arkansas State vs. Georgia Southern Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Arkansas State 22.1 107 29.1 103 59.1 7 Georgia Southern 29.4 60 35.6 127 57.2 7

Arkansas State vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 25, 2025

Saturday, October 25, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Jonesboro, Arkansas

Jonesboro, Arkansas Stadium: Centennial Bank Stadium

