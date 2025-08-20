2025 Arkansas State Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

The Arkansas State Red Wolves' schedule for the upcoming 2025 season kicks off on Aug. 30 with a bout against Southeast Missouri State, an FCS opponent. Below, you can see the rest of the Red Wolves' college football schedule.

Arkansas State 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Southeast Missouri State Aug. 30 - - - 2 @ Arkansas Sept. 6 - - - 3 Iowa State Sept. 13 - - - 4 @ Kennesaw State Sept. 20 - - - 5 @ Louisiana-Monroe Sept. 27 - - - 6 Texas State Oct. 4 - - - 8 @ South Alabama Oct. 14 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Arkansas State 2025 Schedule Insights

Arkansas State will face the 101st-ranked schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last year (73).

The Red Wolves are facing the 92nd-ranked schedule this season (based on their opponents' projected win total this year).

The Red Wolves' schedule in 2025 includes six returning teams who played in a bowl game.

Arkansas State's schedule includes seven games against teams that finished above .500 in 2024 (three against teams with nine or more victories and two against squads that collected three or fewer wins).

Arkansas State Betting Insights (2024)

Arkansas State won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.

Red Wolves games hit the over six out of 12 times last season.

Arkansas State won all four of the games it was favored on the moneyline last season.

