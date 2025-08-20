2025 Arizona Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

The Arizona Wildcats' upcoming 2025 schedule features what should be a difficult matchup against BYU on Oct. 11. Check out the rest of the Wildcats' college football schedule below.

Arizona 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Hawaii Aug. 30 - Wildcats (-14.5) 55.5 2 Weber State Sept. 6 - - - 3 Kansas State Sept. 12 - - - 5 @ Iowa State Sept. 27 - - - 6 Oklahoma State Oct. 4 - - - 7 BYU Oct. 11 - - - 8 @ Houston Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Arizona 2025 Schedule Insights

Arizona is facing the 39th-ranked schedule this season (based on opponents' combined win total last year).

The Wildcats will face the 19th-hardest schedule in college football, based on their opponents' projected win total this year (78).

Arizona is playing the fifth-toughest conference schedule this season (based on its Big 12 opponents' combined win total last year).

The Wildcats will play six teams who made a 2024 bowl game on their schedule in 2025.

Arizona has a schedule that includes six games in 2025 against teams that finished above .500 in 2024 (four of those teams won nine or more games and one of them had less than four wins).

Arizona Betting Insights (2024)

Arizona won just two games against the spread last season.

A total of six of the Wildcats' games last season hit the over.

Arizona won two of the five games it was the moneyline favorite last season (40%).

