Arizona vs UCF College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 17

The UCF Knights (14-2, 3-1 Big 12) aim to continue an 11-game home winning streak when they host the Arizona Wildcats (17-0, 4-0 Big 12) on January 17, 2026.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Arizona vs. UCF Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 17, 2026

Saturday, January 17, 2026 Game time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Arena: Addition Financial Arena

Arizona vs. UCF Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Arizona win (63.1%)

Before you wager on Saturday's Arizona-UCF spread (Arizona -9.5) or total (163.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

Arizona vs. UCF: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arizona is 11-6-0 ATS this season.

UCF is 8-8-0 ATS this season.

Arizona and UCF cover the same percentage of spreads this season (50%) when the spread conditions of the game are equal to or greater than Saturday's line (Wildcats as favorites by 9.5 or more and Knights as underdogs by 9.5 or more).

The Wildcats did a better job covering the spread when playing at home (9-7-0) last season than they did in road affairs (6-5-0).

Against the spread last season, the Knights had better results on the road (5-5-0) than at home (7-11-0).

Against the spread, in conference games, Arizona is 3-1-0 this season.

UCF has posted two Big 12 wins against the spread this year.

Arizona vs. UCF: Moneyline Betting Stats

Arizona has been named as the moneyline favorite eight times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Wildcats have yet to lose in four games when named as moneyline favorite of -549 or better.

UCF has won 66.7% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (4-2).

The Knights have played as a moneyline underdog of +400 or longer in just two games this season, which they split 1-1.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Arizona has a 84.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Arizona vs. UCF Head-to-Head Comparison

Arizona outscores opponents by 22.2 points per game (scoring 91 per game to rank 12th in college basketball while allowing 68.8 per outing to rank 69th in college basketball) and has a +377 scoring differential overall.

Koa Peat's 15.3 points per game lead Arizona and rank 262nd in the nation.

UCF is outscoring opponents by 10.4 points per game, with a +166 scoring differential overall. It puts up 85.8 points per game (37th in college basketball) and allows 75.4 per outing (234th in college basketball).

Riley Kugel's 14.8 points per game paces UCF and ranks 296th in the nation.

The 40.9 rebounds per game the Wildcats average rank second in college basketball, and are 15.5 more than the 25.4 their opponents pull down per contest.

Tobe Awaka is 20th in college basketball action with 9.8 rebounds per game to lead the Wildcats.

The Knights win the rebound battle by 7.2 boards on average. They collect 35.4 rebounds per game, 67th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 28.2.

Jamichael Stillwell is 70th in the nation with 8.1 rebounds per game, leading the Knights.

Arizona ranks 20th in college basketball with 109.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 12th in college basketball defensively with 82.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Knights put up 105.1 points per 100 possessions (55th in college basketball), while allowing 92.4 points per 100 possessions (158th in college basketball).

