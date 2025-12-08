Arizona vs SMU Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Holiday Bowl 2025
College football's Friday schedule includes the Arizona Wildcats taking on the SMU Mustangs.
Arizona vs SMU Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Arizona: (-126) | SMU: (+105)
- Spread: Arizona: -1.5 (-115) | SMU: +1.5 (-105)
- Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Arizona vs SMU Betting Trends
- Arizona is 7-4-0 against the spread this season.
- On the season, Arizona is 5-2 as 1.5-point or better favorites.
- This season, four of Arizona's 11 games have hit the over.
- SMU has five wins in 11 contests against the spread this year.
- SMU has two wins ATS (2-1) as a 1.5-point underdog or more this season.
- This year, four of SMU's 11 games have hit the over.
Arizona vs SMU Point Spread
Arizona is favored by 1.5 points versus SMU. Arizona is -115 to cover the spread, while SMU is -105.
Arizona vs SMU Over/Under
The over/under for the Arizona versus SMU game on Jan. 2 has been set at 51.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.
Arizona vs SMU Moneyline
SMU is the underdog, +105 on the moneyline, while Arizona is a -126 favorite.
Arizona vs. SMU Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Arizona
|32.6
|35
|18.9
|17
|53.2
|12
|SMU
|32.9
|32
|20.7
|31
|55.6
|12
Arizona vs. SMU Game Info
- Game day: Friday, January 2, 2026
- Game time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV channel: FOX
- Location: San Diego, California
- Stadium: Snapdragon Stadium
