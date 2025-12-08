Arizona vs SMU Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Holiday Bowl 2025

College football's Friday schedule includes the Arizona Wildcats taking on the SMU Mustangs.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Arizona vs SMU Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Arizona: (-126) | SMU: (+105)

Arizona: (-126) | SMU: (+105) Spread: Arizona: -1.5 (-115) | SMU: +1.5 (-105)

Arizona: -1.5 (-115) | SMU: +1.5 (-105) Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Arizona vs SMU Betting Trends

Arizona is 7-4-0 against the spread this season.

On the season, Arizona is 5-2 as 1.5-point or better favorites.

This season, four of Arizona's 11 games have hit the over.

SMU has five wins in 11 contests against the spread this year.

SMU has two wins ATS (2-1) as a 1.5-point underdog or more this season.

This year, four of SMU's 11 games have hit the over.

Arizona vs SMU Point Spread

Arizona is favored by 1.5 points versus SMU. Arizona is -115 to cover the spread, while SMU is -105.

Arizona vs SMU Over/Under

The over/under for the Arizona versus SMU game on Jan. 2 has been set at 51.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Arizona vs SMU Moneyline

SMU is the underdog, +105 on the moneyline, while Arizona is a -126 favorite.

Arizona vs. SMU Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Arizona 32.6 35 18.9 17 53.2 12 SMU 32.9 32 20.7 31 55.6 12

Arizona vs. SMU Game Info

Game day: Friday, January 2, 2026

Friday, January 2, 2026 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Stadium: Snapdragon Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Arizona vs. SMU analysis on FanDuel Research.